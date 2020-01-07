Waithe: PM learned nothing from Marlene

HEAD of lobby group Fixin TT Kirk Waithe said the Prime Minister's handling of the situation involving Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and a police probe regarding a $143,800 transaction showed he learned nothing from the Marlene McDonald case.

"We have been down this road before, and a minister is now before the courts."

McDonald, MP for Port of Spain South, is charged with conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and misbehaviour in public office. She was fired by Dr Rowley as public administration minister after her arrest.

Fixin TT, in a social media post, called for Robinson-Regis, who is also Arouca/Maloney MP, to be immediately fired in light of revelations made after a police probe into a 2016 bank transaction. According to media reports, it was revealed that Robinson-Regis did not withdraw $143,000 from Republic Bank Ltd (RBL) as she had previously claimed. Waithe also called for Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to make public, the letter used to previously verify the banking transaction.

Attempts to contact the Prime Minister, AG and Robinson-Regis on Monday were unsuccessful.

In a release sent to the media, Fixin T&T quoted Robinson-Regis as saying she withdrew the money from her RBL account, which was corroborated by the AG, who said a letter written by executive director Derwin Howell verified the transaction. However, a media report on Sunday claimed that a report compiled by police revealed she did not withdraw the money from the bank. The media report also revealed details of an internal report in First Citizens Bank – the bank in which the money was deposited – which said she made a cash deposit and a cash loan payment for $93,800 and $50,000, respectively. When asked to declare a source of funds, she claimed it came from an “account at Republic Bank and savings.”

Robinson-Regis, in a media release Sunday, called Waithe a "mischief-maker" and told him to stop sullying her name and reputation.

In one media report, Rowley replied to the issue by revealing part of a WhatsApp conversation between himself and Waithe about the issue in which he accused Waithe of being politically biased. Asked about the exchange on Monday, Waithe told Newsday that he has been in communication with the Prime Minister since 2015 "and most of it is him ranting." He said, however, the Prime Minister and others wanted the public to get distracted with the release of the exchange.

"We need to stay focused that Camille Robinson-Regis is not telling the truth."

Fixin TT also responded to Robinson-Regis in a Facebook post.

"There is no attempt to sully anyone’s good name or professional reputation. We’re simply speaking the truth, stating the facts and insisting on transparency. Minister Robinson-Regis cannot, I repeat, cannot point to a single word in anything that we’ve said or stated regarding this matter that is untrue. It is noteworthy that she has not denied a single thing we have said or called a single thing we said untrue."

Waithe said he did not find it strange that Robinson-Regis made no threat of legal action against him in her release.

"She cannot do it. Everything that was said is one hundred per cent true."

He said the $143,800 in cash which Robinson-Regis walked into First Citizens was separate from $142,000 which she withdrew from RBL in the form of four manager's cheques. He added there was an attempt to conflate the two transactions but the source of the $143,800 was still unknown.