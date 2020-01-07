Test cricket was not always five days Four-day-long matches not a bad idea :

In this Nov 29,2019 file photo, West Indies players hold the trophy after winning the third day of the only cricket Test match between Afghanistan and West Indies at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. AFP PHOTO -

THE cricket committee of the International Cricket Council is giving fervent consideration to reducing the extent of the cricket Test match from five days to four. They have opened discussions and hope to introduce this new format by 2023.

The main purpose of the change is to relax a crowded cricket calendar created by the popularity of the T20 and to a lesser degree the One Day International of 50 overs per team.

The main objections are expected to come from the cricketers themselves as they believe that the move up from four-day first class cricket to a five-day Test is the true “test” of the skills and virtue of the cricketer. However, they ought to understand that the new arrangement would help them as well, by saving them from burn-out.

Nevertheless, let’s take a peep at history which can enlighten the minds of traditionalists. Test cricket was not always of five days duration. There was no time limit until West Indies, New Zealand (both 1928) joined the fray followed closely by India (1930). Before that there were just England and Australia (1877) and South Africa in 1889. But as matches dragged on it was decided to limit the number of days’ play. There were lots of arguments for and against because of the nature of the game itself. Some thought with a time limit the chances of a result might be remote because by this time the batting skills improved, and bowlers found more difficulty to dismiss batsmen. This was so as covered wickets were introduced around this time.

The nature of the game is such that two innings would be fairer to both teams to prove the one with the superior ability. This is because the entire drama and expertise of cricket depends on the pitch and the changes in its character over the period of time allocated.

Enter the five-day Test and except for particular series agreements for six-day matches, so it remained until the present day. Although, there have been flirtations with the four-day game within the last few months, especially with the more powerful teams playing against those which have recently been promoted.

There are some salient points that should be pointed out as to the development of cricketers’ talents to explore a game whether it is three, four- or five-days!

Up to the late twentieth century England was the only country that provided a professional first-class cricket competition. In other countries of the Commonwealth, where cricket had developed to Test cricket level, the cricketers were all considered amateur as they did not play the game as a profession to earn a living. Hence, the cricketer had to work in various careers with their cricket being limited to weekends and practice to mid-week where there was less daytime available. Of course, indoor practice centres and flood-lit games were in the far distant future.

No cricket was allowed on Sundays because of religious observances, therefore, the cricketer and the cricket administrator, were left with only Saturdays to have their games. Because they needed to improve the skill of the cricketer to compete at the highest level eventually, it was decided to hold games over three Saturdays as the only way to engage in two-innings matches.

The game was four hours a day as the cricketer worked on Saturday mornings. Over three days, that’s only twelve hours a game. Yet, over time, the amateurs improved their ability and employed strategies to overcome any shortcomings that their limited time allowed.

Thus, the cricketers of the West Indies, through all the hardship and difficulty in accessing the separate islands, managed to overcome their challenges. They rose to the top and the men from the Caribbean became the toast of the world of cricket by being World champions in Test cricket inn 1965. With the advent of the World Cup (50 overs), they fought off the competition to win the coveted trophy the first two times in 1975 and 1979.

The cricketer, especially the captain on the field and the batsmen at the wicket, plays the game according to the time he’s allotted. If he has four days to win a game the skipper has to adjust the use of his bowlers, the batsman needs to score runs at a particular rate. Adjustments lie in the ability of the cricketer. And his approach will determine the outcome.

Four-day Tests, bring it on!