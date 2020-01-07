Teacher stabbed in front students

Jezelle Philip. -

The start of term was traumatic for several infants at Baby's Pre-School on Independence Square in Port of Spain as they looked on while a man entered the school and fatally stabbed the principal, Jezelle Philip.

At least five pupils were inside when the 48-year-old woman was attacked. She died at the Port of Spain General Hospital shortly after.

Philip was stabbed, allegedly by an estranged partner, mere minutes before the start of the first school day after the Christmas vacation.

Witnesses said the 43-year-old man then calmly walked into the Besson Street police station and surrendered.

The suspect has been described as a "real quiet guy."

One vendor said it was "sad, as the man always giving positive advice to others."

At a nearby barber shop, where the alleged attacker was said to have had a shave just before going into the school, staff reiterated that he was usually quiet.

"Nah, but what he do they was not nice at all. Come on, man, that was uncalled for," said one barber.

Another said the man could give good advice, but apparently he didn't heed his own.

Sandra Philip, 53, walked past the cordoned-off area on Monday morning and calmly asked officers there if "something had happened" to her sister.

With tears running down her face, Sandra said she and Jezelle had grown up together on Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, but had lost contact over the years.

Sandra said she didn't know how she was going to break the news to their father, Gordon John, as he is a pensioner and she was unsure of his medical condition.

"I saw it on Facebook. Something about a teacher getting killed in a school in town. Then people started to call my phone telling me go check on my sister. I can't believe is she this happen to. Oh God, not my sister. Is really my sister in there boy?"

Several members of the school’s staff gathered together, stunned, in a nearby food establishment.

One teacher said Philip opened the pre-school about seven years ago.

Another worker said the alleged attacker had confronted Philip on Saturday at the school, when she went to clean up for the start of term.

"I was told by another worker that she was trying to avoid speaking to him, but they didn't really quarrel.

"This is a real shock for all of us."

A post on one of Philip's social media pages, dated November 21, 2019, said: "Jezelle Philip is (sad emoji) feeling depressed. Sometimes I believe people don't understand me and judge me by other people standards."

Her ex-husband, Justin Wade Fournillier, visited the crime scene. He said he had no words to express the hurt he felt, having to explain her murder to the couple's ten-year old daughter.

Up to press time, the suspect was in custody at the station. A witness was also said to be at the station assisting investigators.