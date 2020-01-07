Six to represent TT at WJTC World Juniors

From left, TT coach Larry Yearwood, Nathen Martin, Haylon Chapman and Zachary Byng. -

THREE boys and as many girls, all of whom have represented the country before, will leave for the United States next week for a training camp in preparation for the WJTC World Juniors pre-qualifying event, which takes place in the Dominican Republic, later this month.

They will represent TT’s respective Under-14 teams at the Grade C1 event. The six players and two coaches, Kyle Hannays and Larry Yearwood, will prepare with thorough training at the Sanchez-Casal Academy in Florida to continue their preparation for the World Juniors event, which runs from January 12-23.

Hannay’s girls’ team comprises Cameron Wong, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, and Jordane Dookie all of whom are ITF junior-ranked players.

Yearwood will guide three boys, Jaylon Chapman, Zachary Byng, and Nathen Martin.

All players qualified following trials, which were held in November, with the top three players in both groups earning selection.

The objectives of the academy, according to the Tennis Association of TT are to have more tournament sessions, continuous match play, with players from around the world, and maintenance of the teams’ fitness and psychology.

The boys’ team began work at the academy on Monday and will wrap up Friday, before the girls’ team start take over from Sunday until January 16.

The pre-qualifying tournament, which will be played at the Centro Nacional de Tennis in Santo Domingo, opens with the boys’ competition on Sunday and will run for six consecutive days. The girls’ tournament starts after, from January 18-23.