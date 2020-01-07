SIS, Queen’s Park win UWI hockey titles

Jordan Reynos of Police I, (L), and Coker David of Paragon battle for the ball in the preliminary stage, on Saturday. - Angelo Marcelle

SIS and Queen’s Park were the victorious teams when the University of the West Indies (UWI) Third Annual Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament 2020, concluded at UWI SPEC in St Augustine, on Sunday.

In the women’s final, SIS trailed shortly after the opening whistle as Magnolia opened the scoring through Shaniah De Freitas in the first minute. However, Krizia Layne netted two quick goals in the 15th and 16th minutes to give SIS the lead.

Brianna Govia put the match to bed for SIS with a 21st minute item. Paragon earned bronze with a win by default over Ventures.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Magnolia booked a place in the final with a 3-0 win over Paragon with Samantha Olton scoring twice (sixth, 11th) and De Freitas completing the scoring in the 14th minute.

SIS did not have to break a sweat as they won by default over Ventures in the second semi-final.

Queen’s Park were forced to fight from behind to defeat TT Defence Force 4-3 in the men’s final. Defence Force took the lead in the 11th minute when Isaiah Scott found the back of the net, before Dylan Francis doubled the Defence Force’s advantage with a goal in the 14th minute.

Former Queen’s Royal College student Darren Cowie pulled a goal back for Queen’s Park in the 21st, but Marcus James gave Defence Force another two-goal lead with a goal in the 25th minute.

It was then the Evan Farrell show as he gave Queen’s Park the 4-3 win and completed a hat-trick with goals in the 29th, 30th and 31st minutes.

The men’s third place playoff was a goalfest with Police I emerging victorious over Malvern 7-4. Roger Daniel led the way for Police with a hat-trick (eighth, 21st, 22nd), Jordan Reynos scored a double (ninth, 25th) and Nicholas Grant (seventh) and top national player Akim Toussaint scored one apiece. Scoring for Malvern were Tariq Marcano (sixth, 12th), Teague Marcano (15th) and Akeem Rudder (24th).

The Parkites qualified for the final with a 5-3 win over Police I at the semifinal stage. Five different players scored for Queen’s Park including Arrielle Bowen (eighth), Cowie (11th), Farrell (16th), Dominic Young (20th) and Shawn Lee Quay (32nd). Getting on the scoresheet for Police were Jordan Reynos (fourth, 18th) and Solomon Eccles (29th).

In the other semi-final, Defence Force romped to a 7-0 victory over Malvern with Shaquille Daniel (14th, 23rd), James (19th, 27th) and Scott (29th, 30th) all netting twice and Jordan Vierra (29th) scoring once.