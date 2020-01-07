Principals condemn George Street murder

Stock photo

The 43-year-old suspect in the murder of pre-school principal Jizelle Philip has not yet been charged.

On Tuesday police said the man, who reportedly surrendered to Besson Street police shortly after Philip's murder, was still being interviewed by homicide investigators.

Philip was stabbed to death at Baby's Pre-School at the corner of George Street and Independence Square, where she worked.

Newsday tried to speak with Philip's relatives at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, but they declined comment.

Asked whether a protection order had been taken out against her suspected killer, one relative said, "I don't know the animal."

The National Primary School Principals Association (NAPSPA) has condemned Philip's murder and called on the Ministry of Education for psychological support for children who attend the centre.

In a release, the association also called on Tuesday for the country to reflect to reduce violence and criminality.

It said, "While Ms Philip was not a member of this association, NAPSPA recognises the need to have its voice heard in matters of national importance; especially those that affect the well being of the nation's children.

"This association therefore has no hesitation in condemning this dastardly act perpetrated on someone who devoted her life to caring for the most vulnerable members of our society. NAPSPA recognises the trauma the these children would have experienced and the long-term effects that this incident will have on their psyche."