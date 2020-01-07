Policeman denies trying to ‘hustle’ Uncle Khalid

A police officer involved in the investigation into the murder of Mala Mohammed, the wife of former supermarket owner Khalid “Uncle Khalid” Mohammed, on Tuesday denied that he was out to “eat ah food” and “hustle” the businessman.

Clyde Phillips, who was part of the investigating team, admitted he interviewed Mohammed after his wife’s murder. He said Mohammed was not a suspect at that point.

He also admitted he was not instructed to speak with Mohammed, nor did he enter the interview in the station diary, but insisted as a police officer, he was entitled to “ask anyone questions as long as you believe you could get information.”

Phillips was being cross-examined by the defence attorney of Sheldon Reed, one of two men on trial for Mohammed’s murder.

Reed, of Howard Street, Five Rivers, and Swann, of Bertie Street, Arouca, are before Justice Maria Wilson in the Port of Spain High Court charged with the May 10, 2004, murder at Mohammed's home at Edward Street, Princes Town.

Phillips insisted he did not try to “hustle off of” Mohammed or anybody, “because I don’t engage in that.”

He also said he knew Mohammed owned seven luxury vehicles, although he did not know the makes and models, and had asked him about insurance he had on his wife.

Phillips also admitted speaking to a man from whom he took a statement who did not implicate Reed “in anything,” and before Reed was charged and up to his arrest a year later, there was nothing to connect him to the murder.

Earlier, Phillips spoke of knowing Reed since his son knew him. He also said he did not know Reed was a Muslim or a member of the Jamaat al Muslimeen or that he and his son went to the same masjid.

According to Phillips, his son went through a “phase” where he practised Islam for a “short while,” describing it as an “inclination,” and soon after, his son resumed going to church.

He also denied that he and Reed were dating two sisters.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

When prosecutors Joy Balkaran and Candace Nanton opened their case against Reed and Swann last year, they told jurors both men gave confession statements admitting to being at Mohammed’s house, although neither of them admitted to doing the shooting.

Representing Swan is attorney Mario Merritt. Attorneys Alexia Romero and Karunaa Bisramsingh also appear for the two men.