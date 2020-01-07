Paria employees help flood victims

Paria Trading and Heritage Petroleum.

Employees at Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd donated thousands of dollars in food items to flood victims who were affected in mid-December.

The widespread flooding in south Trinidad affected areas such as Barrackpore, Penal, Debe, and Princes Town.

Paria employees starteda collection drive for foodwhich ran from December 17-31.

The food hampers were given to the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Caring 4 Community Foundation on Monday by the company’s terminal operations manager Collin Piper, on behalf of the employees.

The NGO is based in Fyzabad and will oversee distribution of the hampers.

Piper commended the employees for their initiative and response to those in need and said Paria will continue support the community and the country.