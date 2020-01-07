Off-duty cop kills two bandits

Stock photo

Police are trying to identify two bandits who were killed in a shootout with an off-duty policeman early on Monday morning.

Police said the officer was at Sookana Bar, on the Arima Old Road, Arima, at around 1.45 am when the owner was just about to close up for the night. Two gunmen entered and announced a robbery.

The officer told the men to put down their guns, but they shot at him instead.

He shot back, hitting and killing both men.

One woman, identified as Zeeneth Mohammed of Penal, was shot in her stomach and lower back in the crossfire. She was taken to the Arima Health Facility where she was treated and transferred to another hospital.

A pistol belonging to one of the bandits was seized by police.