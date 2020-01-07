Nidco responds on gantry collapse at Curepe Interchange

A photo of the incident which occurred at the Curepe Interchange on January 6. -

THE NATIONAL Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) has responded to a video circulating on social media showing a falling gantry at the Curepe Interchange.

In a release on Tuesday , Nidco said the 36-second video of the incident .which took place on January 6, showed a large container truck dislocating the temporary overhead gantry that was put up to enforce a temporary height restriction for vehicles, and protect ongoing work on the permanent beam structure further east.

The company further reported that traffic restrictions were outlined in a public notice released by Nidco on January 3.

It said, "Eyewitnesses on the scene reported that upon contact with the temporary overhead gantry, the driver of the vehicle

"A second vehicle was affected upon the collapse of the temporary overhead gantry, through its illegal action by travelling along the shoulder of the highway."

The video showed the trunk of the vehicle being hit by the falling gantry.

Nidco said the Transport Board in the Ministry of Works and Transport will investigate whether the height restrictions and conditions of the permit for use of the trailer were breached.

"The board will advise on the appropriate action to be taken following the outcome of its investigation," it said.

Nidco stressed that the incident did not not result in any damage to the bridge infrastructure put up on January 5.

"The clearance on this bridge is to international standards and will facilitate all such vehicles."

It asked all drivers to proceed with caution and follow rules during the construction period for the interchange, including the height restrictions in place until February 29.