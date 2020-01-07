Ganga is realistic about Windies turnaround

Daren Ganga,left, presents the Spirit of the Academy Award to Rico Seelochan, of the Daren Ganga Foundation, at the foundation's T20 charity match between Ganga XI and Lara XI, on Saturday. - Vashti Singh

FORMER West Indies opener and current cricket commentator Daren Ganga is enjoying the positive signs shown by the West Indies recently, but is being realistic that the team’s fortunes will take more than a year or two to turn around.

Ganga spoke to Newsday following the Daren Ganga Foundation Charity T20 match between the Ganga XI and the Brian Lara XI, at the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore, on Saturday.

Ganga, who played 48 Test matches, 35 One Day Internationals (ODI) and one T20 International from 1998 to 2008, said, “It’s all positive, I am optimistic, I am also mindful and realistic that West Indian cricket and the fortunes of it will not just change around in one year or two years it will take some time, but once you start making the right decisions behind the scenes in terms of having the right person in the right position (we will progress).”

The former right-handed opener sees further improvement once director of cricket Jimmy Adams is given the authority to make decisions. “Once you start allowing Jimmy Adams to make decisions (as it) relates to our coaching stock, relates to the formats of our competitions I think we will move forward and that is what a lot of people want to see – progress.”

West Indies surprised many with their competitive play in their tour of India that ended just before Christmas, losing both the T20 and ODI series 2-1 against the high ranked Indians.

Ganga praised new coach Phil Simmons and new captain Kieron Pollard for the direction they are taking the team.

“I think there are changes for the right reasons and in that last series against India I think we have been a more competitive white ball outfit, so all credit to Phil Simmons and Kieron Pollard being able to mesh young talent and get the sort of competitiveness that we saw against India.” In September, Pollard was announced captain of the ODI and T20 teams and a month later Simmons was named head coach.

The respected commentator said West Indies could have defeated India and with a number of players returning West Indies could deliver stronger performances going forward. “They could have easily won both series, it did not happen but it’s a work in progress so really positive signs (in our) young players. There are some players as well who missed that tour because of injury – (Sunil) Narine for example, Andre Russell – which makes a really good white ball outfit for the West Indies.”

Ganga also said the Test team is heading in the right direction under captain Jason Holder.