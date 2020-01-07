Fire, UTC claim opening-day netball crowns

FIRE, as they were throughout last year’s campaign, were unstoppable during the curtain-raining Courts All Sectors Netball League Opening-day Premiership Knockout Competition, at the Jean Pierre Complex, Wrightson Road, on Saturday.

Fire dominated all competitions last year, starting its run with a win in the 2019 opening day competition. They set the tempo again this year, winning their two knock-out matches en route to the prize.

They defeated Defence Force 6-3 in the final of the shortened match, shortly after whipping Police X, 5-1 in the first and only other round.

Defence Force won their first match 3-2 over Police Y. The four teams comprise the Premiership Division this year.

The short competition followed a march past, which MIC Tigers, challengers in the Alternative Division, won. UTT and UWI Open Campus placed second and third, respectively, in the march past.

Meanwhile, MIC Tigers narrowly missed out on defending their Alternative Opening-day Knockout crown, as they were beaten by TT Post 4-3 in the final.

UTC picked up the Championship Division opening-day honours, edging Fire’s second team 4-1 in the final.

Fixtures

Tuesday (Jan 7)

Alternative Division

Jabloteh vs Las Lomas, 5.30 pm

MIC Tigers vs UWI, 6.20 pm

Police Y vs TT Post, 7.10 pm

Thursday (Jan 9)

Alternative Division

Police X vs Las Lomas, 5.30 pm

Jabloteh vs MIC Tigers, 6.20 pm

Police Y vs UWI Open Campus, 7.10 pm