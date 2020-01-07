Darren Bravo named Red Force captain

Darren Bravo will captain the Red Force for the first time. PHOTO BY CWI MEDIA - CWI Media

LEFT-HANDED batsman Darren Bravo has been named captain of the Red Force team for the opening match of the 2020 Cricket West Indies Four-Day Tournament starting on Thursday. It will be the 30-year-old's first stint as skipper of the national team. Bravo recently captained the President's XI in a 50-over warm-up match against Ireland in Barbados. The President's XI won that match by three wickets with Bravo stroking 70.

Yannick Ottley will be the TT vice-captain for the encounter against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Coach of the squad is former West Indies fast bowler Mervyn Dillion while David Furlonge is the manager/assistant coach.

Red Force Squad: Jeremy Solozano, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo (captain), Isaiah Rajah, Joshua Da Silva, Yannick Ottley, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Terrance Hinds, Uthman Muhammed, Odean Smith, Bryan Charles, Keagan Simmons.

Technical staff: Mervyn Dillon (coach), David Furlonge (manager), Lyndon Knights (physiotherapist).