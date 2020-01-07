Church ‘struck off’ register since 2000

Pastor Vinworth Anthony Dayal declares Satan is trying to bring him and his church down during a service on Friday night at the Third Exodus Assembly church in Longdenville, Chaguanas. -

THE Third Exodus Assembly Church in Longdenville was “struck off” the Companies Register almost 20 years ago.

Last week, Newsday reported that the church was not amongst 16 churches listed on the register.

The church’s pastor, Vinworth Anthony Dayal took $28 million in old $100 bills to the Central Bank on December 31, seeking to change them for new polymer notes.

Newsday received a photo over the weekend from a reader who said the church was incorporated on January 14, 1988. The photo showed the reader used the word “third” in the companies’ online register to find the assembly.

But a search using the words “Third Exodus Assembly” on the online register shows the assembly was “struck off” the register on July 18, 2000.

The register lists the assembly as company no 120458 when it was incorporated in 1988. The assembly’s status at that time was “continued.”

The assembly is listed as company no 1027161 in 2000, when its status was defined as “struck off.”

The address of both companies is LP1, Depot Road, Longdenville, Chaguanas.

Sources told Newsday that when a company which is struck off the registry it could be for different reasons. These include the company not having paid its fees, or being in the process of being wound up.

Officials at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs could not be reached for comment. Newsday was also unable to contact members of the assembly for comment.