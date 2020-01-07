Award for TT at horticultural exhibition 2019 flashback

Agricultural officer I in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Rebecca Roberts-Bain, left, Felicia Fong of Beijing, Augustus Bain and horticulturist Joan Hampton with the Silver Award which was presented to TT at the International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, China. -

TT received a silver award for the Caribbean Pavilion’s Outdoor Garden at the International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, China.

Receiving the award on behalf of TT at the award ceremony on October 8, 2019 was agricultural officer I in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Rebecca Roberts-Bain.

She was accompanied by her husband, Augustus Bain, and local florist/avid horticulturist Joan Hampton, said a media release.

Describing the moment as a proud one, Roberts-Bain said in a media release, this country’s participation generated meaningful dialogue with Chinese nationals and other participating countries in relation to TT’s cultural and infrastructural environment.

She noted that the event was particularly beneficial, as it opened avenues for trade, investment, tourism, and by extension, it also created opportunities for local entrepreneurs and people in the creative industries.

Under the theme, Live Green, Live Better, the exhibition which was held from April 29-October 7 spanned more than 500 hectares. There were over 110 participating countries and organisations, over 8,000 varieties of plants, 14 different garden styles created by top designers from around the world and was attended by more than 9.4 million visitors over the162-day duration, the release said.