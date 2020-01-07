Attacks on Getwell Ave again: 3 wounded

Police are at the a house on Get Well Avenue in Pinto, Arima, where three people were murdered. Monday, January 6th, 2020. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Less than a day after the bodies of Damian, Randy and Polly Ann Chuniesingh were found at a house on Getwell Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima, three people are being treated for gunshot wounds after an early-morning attack nearby.

Police said 43-year-old David Richardson, aka “Scratchie” was liming in the gallery of his Getwell Avenue Extension home with Jerlene Richardson, 22, and 40-year-old Kelly Andrews at around 1.30 am. Two gunmen approached from the street and fired several shots at them.

Richardson was shot in the neck, face, right hand and both shoulders.

The younger Richardson was shot in the thigh and Andrews in the left ankle.

They were taken to the Arima Hospital by residents who heard the gunfire.

Police said less than ten minutes before the shooting, at 1.20 am, police responding to reports of a domestic dispute arrested a 31-year-old man for assault at the same house.