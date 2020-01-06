TT basketballers get wins abroad

Trini basketballer Ezeoha Santiago, right, in action for University of Calgary Dinos in Canada. PHOTO COURTESY DAVID MOLL -

YANNICK QUINTAL

Basketballers Ezeoha Santiago and Johnny Hamilton both got wins for their respective teams abroad over the weekend, however one player was more of a factor than the other.

Santiago, the Belmont-born baller, had a decent game for his University of Calgary Dinos team. The six-foot, four-inches guard scored 15 points on six of 11 shooting from the field, and was three of five from the 3-point line. He also had two assists, two rebounds and a steal on the night as well. The Dinos would defeat the University of Northern British Colombia Timberwolves 75-57, taking their win-streak to ten to start the Canada West Men's Basketball season. It was a bounce-back performance from Santiago who had a one for nine shooting effort from three in the first game against UNBC on Friday night.

In Turkey, Darussafaka centre Johnny Hamilton had an underwhelming performance against Teksüt Bandirma BK. Hamilton scored on two points on one of four shooting from the field, with only two rebounds in 15 minutes of action in a 96-88 win for Darussafaka. He scored his only two points on an alley-oop from teammate Gary Browne in the first quarter. He was subbed out with eight minutes to go in the second quarter after playing 12 minutes straight from the start of the game. When he was subbed back in, he received two personal fouls and missed a layup before being subbed out for teammate Jarrod Jones. He wouldn't see the court for the rest of the game.

Ezeoha Santiago and the Dinos will play Thursday against Lethbridge College at home in Calgary and then at Lethbridge on Saturday. Johnny Hamilton would be looking to bounce back and help Darussafaka keep the momentum going as EuroCup action resumes with the Top 16 beginning Wednesday. They will play against Italian side Aquila Basket Trento on Wednesday at 1.15pm (local time).