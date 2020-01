Triple murder in Arima

File photo

Homicide investigators are at the scene of a triple murder in Pinto Road, Arima.

Police said the bodies of two men and a woman were found at a house on Getwell Avenue, Pinto Road, at around 9.03 am.

Their hands were tied and they had been gagged and their throats slit.

Police are trying to identify the bodies. More as this becomes available.