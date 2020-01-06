Sturge complains to DPP about CoP

Attorney Wayne Sturge

CRIMINAL defence attorney Wayne Sturge has written to Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, asking him to advise Police Commissioner Gary Griffith of the need to remain “mute” on the criminal case involving the alleged human trafficking at the Transformed Life Ministry Centre in Arouca.

Sturge represents attorney Lena Jaggernath, who appeared before magistrate Aden Stroude, in the Arima Magistrates' Court, charged with human trafficking.

At the hearing, Sturge referred to his letter to Gaspard, in which he complained of statements made by the CoP in the last few days at press conferences and on his Facebook page.

In the letter, Sturge said Griffith had been engaged in “haranguing the media and others about matters which touch and concern this highly publicised case.”

He also wrote, “I have noted with great concern the attempt of the Commissioner of Police to provide a running, one-sided narrative, seemingly in an attempt to justify the bringing of charges.

“Quite apart from misleading the public and potential jurors (perhaps inadvertently) about the evidence gathered, which as always is liable to exclusion before ever being heard by a jury, the commissioner seems hell bent on (either knowingly or unknowingly) engaging in conduct designed to prejudice the fair trial of the accused,” Sturge wrote.

He also reminded the DPP of his responsibility as it relates to adverse pre-trial publicity and asked him to “what is necessary” to have the commissioner “show respect for the rule of law and due process” and to “conduct himself in such a manner so that he may avoid facing further action on this issue.

“In clear terms, I pray that you would be good enough to advise Mr Gary Griffith of the need to remain mute about the details of this matter until such time as the law permits him to do otherwise,” Sturge said in his letter to Gaspard.

At Monday’s appearance, Jaggernath was granted $150,000 bail. She was also represented by attorney Jerry Boyer.

Also appearing in court were three others – Cheryl Kalicharan Beharry, Robert Andrews and Anthony Marchan – who were all granted bail of $200,000.

On Friday, Pastor Glen Awong and his employee Indra Jaggernath were granted bail of $900,000 and $300,000 respectively.

Awong was also charged with kidnapping, trafficking in persons and false imprisonment.

The matter comes up again on January 10.