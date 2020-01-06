Relatives baffled by Arima triple murder

Police are at the a house on Get Well Avenue in Pinto, Arima, where three people were murdered. Monday, January 6th, 2020. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

A vacation in Trinidad ended in death for Randy Chunisingh, who along with his niece Polly Ann Chunisingh and nephew Damian Chunisingh, was found dead in a house in Arima on Monday.

Newsday visited the house at Getwell Avenue, Pinto Road,where the bodies of the three were found.

Shocked relatives said they did not understand why anyone would want to murder the three.

"They were limers. That's all they were very quiet people who barely came out," a relative said.

They said Randy Chunisingh lived in Canada and was visiting his niece and nephew when he was killed.

"The last time anyone saw them was on Saturday evening.

"All of Sunday they tried getting into contact with them, even throwing stones against the house to get them to answer. But we heard nothing."

Relatives said they feared the worst when they saw Damian's car still in the yard, as they knew he would not leave home without it.

"We jumped the wall this morning and went in the house. That's when they (other relatives) found their bodies."

Police said the Chunisinghs were found bound and gagged, with their throats slit.

Neighbours said Getwell Avenue was known as one of the quieter, peaceful streets in Arima, but they are now very shaken after this triple murder.