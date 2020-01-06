Pre-school teacher murdered in front of students

Police officers secure the Independence Square area, where Baby's Pre-school Principal Jezelle Philip was murdered. - Angelo Marcelle

Students of Baby's Pre-School looked on as a man entered the building, at the corner of George Street and Independence Square in Port of Spain, and stabbed the principal, Jezelle Phillip, to death. The man, said to be in his 40s, later surrendered to police. Up to press time, he was in custody at Besson Street police station.

Police told Newsday the incident occurred at about 8 am. Up to mid-morning, they were still at the scene interviewing eyewitnesses.

This was the third incident on Monday in which people lost their lives through violent means.

At Pinto Road in Arima, the bodies of a man and his nephew and niece were found in a house. All three were bound, gagged and had their throats slit.

At a bar, also in Arima, an off-duty policeman shot and killed two bandits during an attempted robbery. A female patron was also shot and is now in hospital.