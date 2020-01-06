Police still searching for body of severed arm

File photo.

Police are still searching the Longdenville area for the possible remains of a body whose severed arm was discovered in late December.

The body part was found by residents on Boxing Day in a wooded area on Depot Road at around 6.50 pm.

The police have carried out several searches since then but no body or other body parts have been found.

They told Newsday on Monday morning that the matter is still being investigated.