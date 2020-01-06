Off-duty cop foils Arima robbery, 2 bandits dead

Police are trying to identify two bandits who were killed in a shootout with an off-duty policeman early on Monday morning.

Police said the officer was at Sookana Bar, on the Arima Old Road, Arima, at around 1.45 am when two gunmen entered and announced a robbery.

The officer told the men to put down their guns, but they shot at him instead.

He shot back, hitting and killing both men.

One woman, identified as Zenith Mohammed of Penal, was wounded in the crossfire. She was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where she was treated.