New party: 'Enough is enough'

Leader of the People's Political Choice party speak at the launch on Sunday at Scherzando Pan Yard on Sunday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

POLITICAL leader of a new party, the People's Political Choice, Cassandra Joseph, said that "enough is enough" and it is time for change in this country.

She was speaking on Sunday night at the launch of her party at the Curepe Scherzando panyard where about 20 people were gathered in the purple tee shirts, the party's official colour.

"They say you have to have money? I don't have none. You have to have a job. Me eh have no work. But I am willing to make the sacrifice to stand up. Because if you don't stand up now, when will you stand up?"

She told Newsday the party is funded by donations from "people on the ground" and they have no financiers. She added the Curepe-based party was not doing membership as yet but focusing on spreading the message.

"Once we spread the word whoever genuienly wants to get that change will seek the change."

Joseph explained she had not been involved in anything political before forming the party, though in her former job as a police officer, she worked at Parliament for more than ten years. She recalled she decided to register the party with the Elections and Boundaries Commission in August, when her father was ill and later died from cancer.

"I love my country, and when you look at the country and everything that going on, we in a mess.

"And at the end of the day, the mess that we in today, everybody just murmuring and nobody doing anything about it. So I decided enough is enough."

She said the police service was "war for war," but she disagreed with this approach.

"We don't war, we want justice. That only breeding hate and anger and more animosity."

She said the people are the government and any political party must come to the people to discuss its ideas.

"But at the end of the day, everybody saying, 'Take this, take that.' Shoving things down your throat. So I decide – enough."