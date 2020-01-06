New Mayaro/Rio Claro chair: 2020 looks promising

NEWLY appointed chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation (MRCRC) Raymond Cozier told Newsday that despite the many issues facing the corporation, 2020 looks promising. Cozier started the year by meeting with Rio Claro and Mayaro police to deal with traffic and street vending.

In his view, traffic congestions, lack of parking facilities and street vending may be the major issues that affect people on a day-to-day basis in Mayaro and Rio Claro.

“Mayaro is developing at a rapid rate, as there (have been) several new business places opening recently,”he said.

Street vending is another major issue, he said.

“We have to develop the market area and provide accommodation for street vendors who sell perishable items.”

After consulting with businessmen and vendors, he is now developing a plan he says will put Mayaro/ Rio Claro on the path of cutting-edge development. Cozier said Mayaro beaches attract a growing number of visitors daily, and he sees potential that could boost the tourism drive and create more activities for existing entrepreneurs.

While there have been complaints that the annual budget for the area has been cut, he intends to use the available resources and do more with less.

On road repairs and drainage, Cozier said there is a mountain of work ahead, but it is not impossible to deal with the infrastructural work.

After various complaints from residents, Cozier toured the Mayaro district on Monday to look at the issues affecting them.

“The Mayaro Recreation Ground is a major concern, as this ground is one of the popular spots for the youths who are into football, cricket, and netball, and also for those who use the ground to exercise, walking and running on evenings.”

Also on the list for repairs are the Sumairsingh Recreation Facility, Kerlahan Sports Ground, Guayaguayare Recreation Ground and Shell Sports Ground.

Cozier replaced Glen Ram, who did not seek re-election because of a pending court matter. In a previous report Ram said the corporation was made to suffer by central government, which had reduced the corporation’s 2019 allocation to $20 million, $17 million less than the previous years. This, Ram said, was only enough to pay wages, in the UNC-controlled corporation.