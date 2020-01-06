Ministry looking at migrant children’s education

Education Minister Anthony Garcia. Photo by - Sureash Cholai

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the Education Ministry is looking at ways to assist in the education of migrant children in this country.

Asked about the education of migrant and refugee children, he said, “I have on very many occasions stated the Government’s position where this is concerned and that is attention will be given to our citizens first. I know the Catholic Church is very anxious to include children of the migrants.”

He reported meeting with Archbishop Jason Gordon on one occasion together with National Security Minister Stuart Young “and we are looking at ways and means how we can assist.” He added: “But the bottom line is that priority will be given to our citizens.”

A total of 16,523 Venezuelan migrants were registered in a two-week exercise in June last year allowing them to live and work in this country legally for one year. The total number of children included in that figure has not been confirmed.

Venezuelans in TT interviewed by Newsday have said access to education is one of their greatest priorities including having their children enter the public education system.

Last month, at a media conference, Archbishop Gordon said the church was looking at enrolling migrant children in schools and the Catholic Education Board was working with other stakeholders to accommodate the children. He also recalled meeting with the ministers of education and national security and said a way has been worked out to make this happen.

Back in December 2018 Living Water Foundation’s Ministry for Migrants and Refugees cited the right to education as one of the major needs of migrants and refugees.