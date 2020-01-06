Marabella man charged with sexual assault on girl

A 45-year-old father of five faced a San Fernando magistrate on Monday charged with the sexual penetration of a 14-year-old girl.

Brian Bhagwandeen, who lives at Frederick Street in Marabella, stood in the first court before Jo-Anne Connor. She granted him $100,000 bail, to be approved by a registrar, with a cash alternative of $20,000.

The charge was that on May 12, last year, he held down the girl and committed the act at her home.

WPC Luke laid the charge on Sunday.

Bhagwandeen’s attorney Frank Gittens told the court his client's hildren include two dependents, 17 and 13. The charge, the attorney said in his bail application, is Bhagwandeen’s "first run-in with the law". His client promised not to have any additional run-ins with the law while on bail, Gittens said.

Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan asked for the magistrate to impose conditions on bail, to which the magistrate agreed.

Connor ordered Bhagwandeen not to visit the home of the girl or the school she attends. He must not have any contact with her, whether direct, indirect, via social media or a third party. At all times, Bhagwandeen must remain at least 150 feet away from her.

The magistrate adjourned the case to February 3.