Man charged with killing brother

A 19-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his brother during a domestic dispute last month is expected to face a Princes Town magistrate on Monday charged with murder.

Last week, legal officer PC Kyrn Lewis of the Homicide Bureau Region III submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) regarding the stabbing death of Dave Maharaj, 34, on December 22. Over the weekend, deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul instructed police to formally charge the suspect. Sgt Elvin supervised the investigations and PC Nelson laid the charge.

At about 4 am on December 22, during a family lime at Hardbargain in Williamsville, Maharaj and a man were in a heated argument which turned into a scuffle. Eyewitnesses later told police Maharaj slapped the man several times.

Maharaj, who lived at Tarouba Heights in Marabella, was stabbed during the incident and died later at the San Fernando General Hospital. Maharaj was cremated on December 26, Boxing Day, at the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek in La Romaine after a funeral at the family’s home in Marabella.