Lyrical ready to make Rukshun

Lyrikal -

THE players are lining up. There’s no fear, no holding back. Lyrikal has touched down in TT ahead of Carnival 2020 and he’s prepared to give Carnival lovers exactly what they want.

With several tracks in the bag already, the Brooklyn-based soca star is preparing for one of his best seasons yet, and he’s only just beginning.

With one of the biggest songs heading into Carnival 2020, Rukshun, a track written by the artiste himself, rides high on the Darkseid Riddim, produced by Wetty Beatz. The track has been on consistent rotation since October 2019, alongside that of St Vincent’s Problem Child. His answer to Rukshun, a track called, Nasty Up, has also created hysteria on the global fete circuit.

No matter the competition, however, Devon Martin (aka Lyrical) is not one to be focused on what anyone else is doing. “I just want to give the people music they can fete to. That’s always my focus. When I see that materialise, I win, and my win is an internal one,” he said in a media release.

With seven new songs already released, the artiste, who’s catalogue of hits include, Loner, Conquer Meh and 25-8, has made no promises when it comes to possibly releasing more music. “We’re looking at things for now. So far, even with the season in its embryonic stage, there’s already a lot of music on rotation. It’s senseless to saturate the market in one season so unless it’s absolutely necessary, my team’s happy with what’s bubbling so far,” Lyrical said last year.

The last year has been a whirlwind experience for him. Like several of his cohorts in the business, Lyrikal’s been constantly travelling. His style of music loved and appreciated by thousands, affords him the opportunity to discover new destinations quite often, the release said.

“I give thanks to all the promoters and fans of soca who request my presence at their events. It’s always an honour to perform for the people,” he said.

Most recently, he performed in Martinique, and before that, Lyrikal was a main player on the Uber Soca Cruise – having become somewhat of a staple to that blockbuster post Miami Carnival event.

Ready and amped up to go, Lyrikal’s stage show in Carnival 2020 will include hits like Rukshun, Do Like That, his groovy single, Promise – a double up with Nadia Batson, and his other big Carnival crowd pleasers.

“There’s no denying that the people who pay their money to attend events nowadays, expect nothing but the best and it pleases me, to put every effort into doing just that!”

For more on Lyrikal and what he’s up to daily, follow him on Instagram @iamlyrikalace and on Facebook @Lyrikal