Imbert escapes taking the stand in S F’do

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan smiles as he shakes Finance Minister Colm Imbert's hand. Former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambaran at far left.- Photo by Lincoln Holder

Finance Minister Colm Imbert escaped being cross-examined on Monday in a constitutional claim brought against him, owing to a last-minute appeal his attorneys filed to challenge the judge’s ruling on the cross-examination of two experts.

Imbert was scheduled to be cross-examined in the San Fernando Supreme Court in the claim brought by former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran over his dismissal.

Rambarran is claiming the Government unlawfully revoked his appointment, in breach of his constitutional right to due process and fairness.

The case came up before Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh for trial on Monday.

Owing to the appeal, the minister did not give evidence on behalf of the Government. Instead, the court adjourned the matter to April 6, when the Court of Appeal is expected to give its ruling.

Attorneys Russell Martineau, SC, and Jason Mootoo, instructed by Romney Thomas, are representing Imbert.

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC, is the lead attorney representing Rambarran. Rambarran’s other attorneys are Douglas Bayley and Vishaal Siewsaran, instructed by Alvin Pariagsingh.

The former Central Bank governor is seeking substantial damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages for political victimisation. Rambarran claims he was hounded out of office as part of a political conspiracy without any lawful justification.