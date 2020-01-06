Guaracara Park stage up soon for Carnival events

A cricket match in progress at Guaracara Park. -

CONSTRUCTION of the stage for the Calypso Fiesta and Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) should begin at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre between this week and next week. This was disclosed on Monday by National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters.

Both shows are being held at Guaracara Park because of the upgrade taking place at Skinner Park in San Fernando.

Peters explained that the same stage will host both shows. But, he added, there may be some small adjustments to the stage for CSM and the Calypso Fiesta. The former takes place on February 8 and the latter on February 15.

Peters said planning for this year's Carnival celebrations is going well and he has been meeting regularly with NCC staff and stakeholders to iron out details.

When Newsday visited Guaracara Park on Monday, the gates were locked and there was no activity taking place The main field where the shows will be held was empty and overgrown with grass.

Some nearby residents expressed mixed views about the shows being held at the park.

One man, who gave his name as "Rajesh," said CSM shows have been held in Guaracara before and he had no problem with it.

A woman who declined to give her name hoped the events were planned properly so residents would not have to deal with undue traffic or noise. But apart from this, she felt it would be good to see some activity at the park.

A male resident declined to give his name or comment on the shows being held at Guaracara Park.

A business owner, who declined to give his name, hoped that businesses near Guaracara could benefit in some small way from both events. He said he would wait to see what happens.

At the launch of CSM25 on January 3, Southex CEO George Singh said Guaracara Park was the best venue to hold the event.

He added that with Skinner Park unavailable, the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba was also considered. But Singh said other events are booked to be held there and it was not found to be feasible for CSM25.

The semi-finals for CSM take place on January 18 at the Space Night Club in Gulf View, La Romaine.