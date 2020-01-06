Five decades of love and music

Carl and Carol Jacobs boldly but lovingly step into another another decade. - Gary Cardinez

CALYPSO and soca’s pioneering husband and wife team, Carl and Carol Jacobs, celebrated their golden anniversary of music, love and sweet harmony at their establishment, Kafe Blue on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Surrounded by friends and family the couple celebrated their 50-year milestone on Old Year's night among some of this country’s top entertainers –some who were there from the very beginning of Carl and Carol’s musical career.

Brothers Michael and David Boothman, Nadie La Fond, Charmaine Forde, Douglas Reddon, Russell Durity, Jerry Prudent, KV Charles, Marva Newton and singing sensation Llettesha Sylvester were in attendance.

The couple’s life-long friend David Michael Rudder took time off from his performance in St Kitts to call and wish them all the best as they move forward into another decade.

Music Connection provided live music while DJ Musical Mike had people dancing.