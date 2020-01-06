Claxton Bay taxi driver jailed for gun, ammo

On New Year’s Day, when police from the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) found a loaded gun in the bedroom of a 23-year-old Claxton Bay taxi driver, he immediately claimed ownership.

"Officer, the gun and the ammunition in the clothes basket is mine," Shaquelle Edwards told police.

On Monday he pleaded guilty before San Fernando magistrate Jo-Anne Connor, who sentenced him to 24 months in jail for having the gun and 18 months for the ammunition. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Cpl Bahadur laid the charge and attorney Indira Binda represented Edwards.

Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told the court that at about 6.15 am on January 1, police searched Edwards’ home at Hermitage Road, St Margaret’s Village. In a laundry basket in his bedroom, they found the gun with a magazine containing 19 rounds of ammunition.

Police arrested him and took him to the Marabella police station.

Police said Edwards works the Ste Madeleine/San Fernando route.