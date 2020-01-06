Claxton Bay parents protest over transport issues

Parents and residents block the road with burning debris to highlight issues affecting the Claxton Bay Junior Anglican school. -

FIERY protest as disenchanted and disappointed parents and students of the Claxton Bay Junior Primary School, Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay, were left stranded on Monday. As early as 6 am parents gathered outside the school awaiting transport to the Marabella Junior Secondary School. This as they await a new school promised by the Ministry of Education.

Outraged that there the promised transportation to the new location was not available, parents resorted to protest action, burning tires and logs and blocking the road.

Pointe-A-Pierre MP David Lee met with parents. “The parents were informed by the Education Minister Anthony Garcia that the Claxton Bay Junior Anglican School would be demolished in December 2019 and were promised transportation to the temporary location at Marabella Junior Secondary School.”

These broken promises by Garcia and Minister and Francis Lovell, Lee said are totally unacceptable as it is unfair that innocent students who are eager to learn must suffer due to these broken promises and the lack of effective delivery by those in authority.

“It is a sad way to start the New Year for the students who were left stranded. This issue angered the parents and they took immediate action by blocking the road,” Lee said.

As the MP for Pointe a Pierre, he called on both Garcia and Lovell to desist from the untruths and broken promises. “I am calling on them to deliver upon the promise of free transportation for these students to the temporary location as committed,” Lee said.