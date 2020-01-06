Carapo man shot

File photo.

A 29-year-old Carapo man is in police custody after he allegedly shot a man on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of a shooting at Unity Lane, Carapo, at around 4 pm.

There hey found 25-year-old Timans Hernandes bleeding on the ground. They took him to the Arima Health Facility where he was treated and listed in stable condition.

Police said they received information on the location of the suspected shooter at his home, also in Carapo.

La Horquetta police are continuing enquiries.