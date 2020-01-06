Arima woman missing

Stephanie Chadee has been reported missing.

A release from the police on Monday said 24-year-old Chadee, from Race Course Road in Arima, was last seen at home around 7.30 am on Saturday.

She was reported missing to the Arima Police Station on Sunday at 6.35 pm by a relative. Chadee is described as being of East Indian descent, five foot six tall, slim built and of a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, 482-GARY or any police station.