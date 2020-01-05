Venezuelan woman raped, police search for ex-boyfriend
Police are searching for a Venezuelan man who allegedly raped and assaulted his former Venezuelan girlfriend in Curepe early on Thursday morning.
Police said the man went to the Curepe home of the 27-year-old woman at around 4 am where he pressed a knife against her neck and forced her to have sex with him.
The woman was allegedly bitten and choked during the assault, before he left the house.
She made a report to the St Joseph police and was taken to a hospital and examined.
Investigators said the woman ended the relationship with the suspect two months ago.
Reply to "Venezuelan woman raped, police search for ex-boyfriend"