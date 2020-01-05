Tumpuna councillor wants youths to learn about politics

Brennon Patterson is sworn in for a second term as the councillor for Tunapuna on the Arima Borough Corporation on December 10. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

BRENNON Patterson was first elected councillor of Tumpuna, in the Arima Borough Corporation, in the 2016 local government elections. He was 28 then. Now 31, he was re-elected in the 2019 elections.

Sunday Newsday spoke to Patterson who shared that his involvement in politics goes beyond holding office and is rooted in a mission to get more young people involved in the political process.

An entrepreneur, he obtained his master's degree in purchasing and supply chain (procurement) in 2015 at the School of Business and Computer Studies in Champs Fleurs. His management and logistical skills have given him the opportunity to work at various catering, transport and event companies.

He said while attending Queen's Royal College, he became interested in the works of notable figures such as TT's first prime minister Dr Eric Williams and historian CLR James. This interest soon sparked his curiosity for politics and at 17 he joined the People's National Movement (PNM).

"I joined the PNM after a deep thought process," he said. "I researched Dr Eric Williams and what his party was about. Me joining was not about being born in a PNM home."

He worked in the party's background for 11 years serving in the PNM D'Abadie/O'Meara Youth League and as a social media officer for D'Abadie/O'Meara constituency. Upon reflecting on youth representation in the political process and his ability to serve others, he offered himself as a candidate in the 2016 local government elections.

"Coming in as a young person, in the first term, it was a learning experience to be placed into that level of responsibility. I really believe service is important to shaping a young person."

In his first term, from 2016 to 2019, he said he developed a greater passion for volunteering. Additionally, he learnt the skills needed to bargain with more mature people with more experience. It was understanding the importance of this experience that inspired the goal for his second term.

"In this second term of service as councillor I want to definitely get more young persons involved.

"Once you offer yourself to people and they see a genuine person, an individual who is willing to help the community, they would support (you)."

To do this, he is focussing his attention on strengthening the Arima Youth Council, an initiative by Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian. The council will comprise of young people throughout Arima who will act as a junior arm of the borough council.

"We have to open up our offices to young people in both primary and secondary schools.

"The Arima Youth Council will happen," Patterson said with confidence.

He said this council is particularly important to helping young people become well-educated about local government as they will one day take the mantle.

"A lot of people don’t understand our (councillors) role and responsibilities, they see it as one thing.

"We are in charge of infrastructure, roads and social projects. It’s about directly impacting lives through the projects that we do."

The power of those processes and the political workings, behind them, is something in which he wants more young people to get involved.

"I always tell young people, every time I have the opportunity to speak to them, that politicians are the most important people in society.

"A politician can change five generations down the road by the stroke of a pen.

"It is important to elect people who understand their job and the importance of serving no matter who’s in power, when that time comes, and definitely if more young people come on board, I think TT will be a much better place.”

He noted that the perceived two-party system of the country's political system can be discouraging. But he hopes this does not deter potential young politicians, as he thinks a greater understanding can help improve perceptions.

“You can’t run away from the two-party system and young people need to understand that, in everything, there’s a process.

"It’s about understanding that politics and parties are both processes, whether it be the UNC or PNM."

He used his background work in the PNM as an example of how getting involved can greater help understand the political system. He said that he and fellow 23-year-old Arima councillor, Jeniece Scott, benefited from their work within the party.

"If you look at my campaign team it was only young people. A lot of them have no political experience but I remind them that this is a stepping stone.

"I encourage them to go and recruit other young people because it’s about succession planning.

"I don’t intend to be in politics forever. I expect other young people to step up because someone will definitely have to replace me, so the thing is I am already working on that by getting young people in the community involved."

While his focus is naturally to get young people to join the party, he wants his message to empower everyone.

"If you don’t want to join the PNM that’s okay, but get on board with activities in the community so you could transcend more naturally into politics."

And while he is busy inspiring future leaders, he is not certain where his journey regarding political aspirations will lead.

"I believe politics is about timing and I think that once the timing is right, I would see the need to elevate based on that.

"Let’s see what the future hold as I can’t say, but for now I am happy to serve people on council."