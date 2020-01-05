PNM Tobago leader launches campaign for re-election

In this December 16 file photo, Chief Secretary and PNM Tobago Council political leader Kelvin Charle walks with his wife, Catherine, to the PNM headquarters in Scarborough to file his nomination papers to vie for another term as PNM leader in the January 19 internal elections. - DAVID REID

The battle for the People's National Movement's (PNM's) January 19 Tobago Council internal election heats up on Sunday with a campaign launch hosted by incumbent political leader and Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles at the Black Rock Hard Court.

The launch is expected to feature addresses by Charles and other speakers.

Charles, won the leadership of the Tobago Council in a run-off in the last internal election in 2016, is seeking to secure a second term on a campaign of delivery, value for money and sound governance.

Charles' address is expected to contain an account of his stewardship in several key areas including education, tourism and infrastructure as well as his vision for Tobago over the next few years.

Charles, who is also the Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy and the representative for Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden, has stressed repeatedly the need to improve productivity on the island as it positions itself to be the tourism hub of the region.

Charles is one of four people vying for the position of political leader of the Tobago Council.

The others are Deputy Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance and the Economy Joel Jack and TT Ambassador to Costa Rica Tracy Davidson-Celestine and former secretary for community development and culture Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, both of whom had unsuccessfully contested the leadership in 2016.

Charles had beaten Davidson-Celestine in a run-off.

Davidson-Celestine is a former Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Tourism under the former Orville London administration.

Tsoiafatt Angus recently quit her position as THA presiding officer to contest the election.

A total of 45 candidates are contesting some 17 positions on the council's executive.

Of the four candidates contesting the position of political leader, only two – Charles and Davidson-Celestine – have full slates.

Jack and Tsoiafatt Angus are running independently.

Meanwhile, Davidson-Celestine is expected to launch what she is calling her Vision Rollout on Wednesday at the Buccoo Integrated Facility, Buccoo, from 5 pm.

The presentation is expected to focus on "re-energising the party and developing our people."

Jack and Tsoiafatt Angus are yet to formally launch their campaigns, although several advertisements encouraging PNM members to vote for Jack have been published in newspapers.