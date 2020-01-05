Cops kill man in Maraval shootout

Police are trying to determine the identity of a man who they shot and killed after he fired at them in Maraval on Saturday.

Police said they were continuing enquiries on a case at Camiron Hill, Maraval, at around 9 am, when they were shot at by three gunmen.

Police took cover and returned fire, hitting one of the shooters while the other two ran away.

Police took the man to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died while being treated.

Officers searched the area and found two pistols, two ski masks and a quantity of ammunition.