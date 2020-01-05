Cooper hits 74 again, Magram grabs five Red Force trial match day 2

Red Force Team A and B players walk off the field after the TTC trial match, held at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva, on Saturday. - Marvin Hamilton

THE number 74 is probably Cephas Cooper’s favourite number, as he struck that figure again on day two of the final TT Red Force trial match,at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain,Couva, before the Cricket West Indies Four-Day Regional Tournment bowls off, on Thursday.

Cooper’s knock took Red Force Team B to 283/9 at the close of the day, a lead of 98 runs on first innings. Resuming the day on 27/1, Cooper and Kyle Hope had a solid second wicket partnership that laid the foundation for the team’s response.

Cooper’s innings lasted 146 balls and included 13 fours and one six. It was the second time Cooper made 74 over the past week, as he slammed 74 off 139 balls in the Koyash Enterprises/TT Cricket Board North-South Classic that concluded on Monday.

Hope was dismissed for 61 off 99 deliveries and Marlon Richards contributed a quick 54 off 52 balls (five fours, three sixes) batting at number ten.

Bowling for Team A, spin bowler Kissoondath Magram had a busy day as he snatched 5/73 in 23 overs and medium pacer Odean Smith took 2/52.

The third and final day of the trial match will start at 10 am, on Sunday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Red Force Team A 185 (Isaiah Rajah 81 not out, Mark Deyal 43; Uthman Muhammed 4/37, Marlon Richards 3/30, Yannic Cariah 2/14) vs Red Force Team B 283/9 (Cephas Cooper 74, Kyle Hope 61, M Richards 54; Kissoondath Magram 5/73, Odean Smith 2/52)