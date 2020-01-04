Villagers: Outsiders make up church’s congregation

Residents of Depot Road in Longdenville on Friday distanced themselves from the Third Exodus Assembly Church, whose pastor brought $28 million in tithes, all in paper $100 bills, to the Central Bank on Old Year's Day seeking to change it for the now legal tender polymer $100 notes.

A day after heads of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) and the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies (PAWI) washed their hands of Pastor Vinworth Anthony Dayal and his church, Depot Road residents followed suit, saying the congregation of Dayal's church are not from the area and are “100 per cent outsiders.”

A villager said, “We have nothing to do with that church. People from all over attend, but we do not know at least one person from here who goes there. In the 1990s when construction started, they always had strict security.” Residents said news of the $28 m came as a surprise.

“There are weddings, funerals and everything else there like a place of worship. They (officials) do not invite villagers to anything. Youths used to catch birds before the construction and the security stopped them,” another villager added. Villagers claimed not to personally know the pastor. People did not want to go on the record with their comments saying the issue was a sensitive one.

When Newsday revisited the church on Friday, an official would only say, “We have nothing to hide.” Asked for further comments, the official refused. He refused to even give his name and position in the church. In a video uploaded to social media, by Dayal, on Wednesday (New Year’s Day), he thanked God for life.

“We stand with gratitude. We are thankful,” he said. He then prayed for this year to be one of “great expectations” for God’s people.

The video is titled: The determinate counsel and foreknowledge of God Part 5. It also has a subtitle: An elected people foreordained of god to be delivered up to a public crucifixion resident.

The church’s official website said there is a service on Sunday at 10.30 am and another on Wednesday at 8 pm. On Thursday FIB officers searched the Gulf View, La Romaine, home of relatives. But they did not find any money.

When Newsday visited Gulf View on Friday, residents said they became part of “the drama” via the media. They too declined to further comment. Dayal's attorneys, in a pre-action protocol letter to the Central Bank, say that the $28 million is made up of tithe offerings.