Trinidad Saudi Chamber warns Soleimani’s death can affect TT

Trinidad Saudi Chamber of Commerce president Umar Khan. -

The death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani can directly impact TT's energy sector according to chairman of the Trinidad Saudi Chamber of Commerce Umar Khan on Saturday.

Speaking with Newsday, Khan said while he was still researching the circumstances and impacts of Soleimani's death he said it could impact our economy, noting the oil and gas sectors.

Soleimani was killed after a US sanctioned drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

In the wake of Soleimani's death, the Financial Times reported that oil prices spiked as US and Iranian relations have soured.