The question of food

THE question of food security is becoming more and more pressing in this country.

One side of the table is of the opinion that we can comfortably feed the nation if we strengthened our agricultural muscles, the other side is convinced that we cannot, and in so doing supports the import of food.

During the 1990s we were more secure than we are now with respect to becoming fully dependent on local foods. Then the markets opened up and the grocery shelves were flooded with imported foods. During these years people's tastes grew accustomed to these foods and had the purchasing power to support the sales at the retail level.

Social media supported with food imagery and foreign fast food emporiums began to locate here.

What has happened from then to now? Trinidadians' taste for local foods has changed. They now prefer the taste of processed imported foods and the foods that are served up to them in restaurants. Yes, the street foods have remained local, but that sector is not responsible for our overall taste and habits.

The result of this change in dietary habits is now reflected in the declining health of this nation, with over 150,000 people afflicted with non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

But all is not lost, forever the optimist, small steps make small changes which will eventually lead us to become healthier. Larger restaurants could dedicate a portion of their menu to 100 per cent local. There should be a higher tax on imported non-essential fast foods, baked frozen products and snacks. Households need to return to the markets to shop for fresh local produce, and cooking at home needs to be reintroduced into our daily lives.

Many people shun the idea of cooking lessons because they think it is demeaning to their image. More prepared foods are available for sale which takes the pressure off of home-made and encourages laziness. What they fail to realise is that cooking is a long-term gift you give yourself, it is an artform which, when the basics are learned, allows you to become the master-chef in your own kitchen, and what a feeling that is!

So for this new year my advice to all my readers is, try to go back to local meals, cook and bake without additives and preservatives, refrain from purchasing imported foods and eat more at home. Small changes will yield great results. Happy 2020 to all.

Coconut Curried Fish with Lemongrass and Hot Peppers

A lighter side, use less coconut milk and substitute stock or use low fat coconut milk.

The combination of lemongrass with coconut milk is very exotic and delicious.

1 lb fresh fish fillets (carite or king fish) cut into 4 portions

1 tbs minced chives

1/2 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 tbs fresh chive, white and green portions, finely chopped

1 red hot pepper, seeded and cut into strips

1 stalk fresh lemon grass (fever grass) thinly sliced

1/2 cup coconut milk

2 tbs curry powder

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/2 tsp fresh lime juice

Clean and wash fish fillets sprinkle lightly with, salt, black pepper, rub on minced chives and garlic.

In a medium sauté pan heat oil and add onions, chives, hot pepper and lemongrass, sauté until fragrant about three minutes.

Mix coconut milk with curry powder.

Add to pot and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Add fish fillets and cook for about 4 minutes on each side basting frequently with sauce.

Remove from heat, adjust seasonings, sprinkle on lime juice and serve immediately.

Serves 4

Shrimp Accras

1 lb shrimp, cleaned

1 tsp minced garlic

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup chopped chives

1 small onion chopped

2 tbs thyme

salt to taste

1/2 cup water

vegetable oil to fry

Heat a large non-stick frying pan, add shrimp to pan and dry roast on the frying pan, turn and cook shrimp until pink and curled.

Remove and chop finely.

Combine with the flour, baking powder, hot pepper, chives, onion and thyme.

Add enough water to make a soft batter like dough.

Heat oil, drop by teaspoonful and fry until golden brown and puffed.

Makes 15 to 20 small accras.

Serve with green mango chutney.

Chocolate Marble Pound Cake

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

11/2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

3 tsp baking powder

4 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbs milk

3 tbs cocoa powder, sifted

Preheat oven to 350F

Grease the base and sides of a 2 lb loaf tin, (9x11x3-inch), line the base and grease and flour paper.

Place butter, sugar, flour, baking powder, eggs and vanilla into a mixing bowl. With an electric mixer beat ingredients until the mixture is lump free and well combined, and you have attained a fluffy batter.

Divide mixture into 2, combine cocoa with milk, whisk until smooth.

Stir this into one half of the batter.

Spoon alternate dollops of cake batter into the prepared tin.

Take a wooden skewer and drag it through the batter to create a swirl, do not overdo or else the mixture will be over-mixed in the tin.

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, until the cake pulls away from the tin and a wooden pick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Remove, cool in tin for 5 minutes then remove.

Makes one cake

