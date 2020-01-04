Steel girders for Curepe interchange CR highway closed off Sunday and Monday

This file photo shows a woman walking near current constrution work at the Curepe Interchange along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. -

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan will witness the installation of steel girders at the Curepe Interchange Project at the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and Southern Main Road (SMR) on Sunday at 6 am. A statement from tthe National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) said China Railway Construction Caribbean Company Ltd will be involved in this exercise.

The girders are the main support structures that will facilitate a future bridge that will span 76 metres across the Churchill Roosevelt Highway (CRH). This event marks a major project milestone as it signals the near end/completion of the Curepe Interchange Project.

In a separate statement, the ministry said there will be a temporary closure of the CRH in the vicinity of the Curepe Interchange from January 5 at 6 am to January 6 at 3 am, as a result of these works. A height restriction of 4.5 metres will be in place at the construction zone from January 5 to February 29.

During this period, only the Priority Bus Route will be open from its intersections with the Uriah Butler Highway (UBH) (Mt Hope intersection) to the Macoya Road intersection. Motorists travelling north along the UBH from San Fernando, Chaguanas and environs who wish to proceed east beyond the closed section of the CRH are advised to continue along the northbound section of the UBH and should turn right on to the PBR at Mt Hope intersection.

Motorists should then proceed along the authorised section of the PBR and turn right at its intersection with Macoya Road to access the CRH. Motorists travelling east along the CRH from Port of Spain, El Socorro and environs who wish to proceed east beyond the dosed section of the CRH will be diverted to the northbound section of the UBH and should turn right on to the PBR at the Mt Hope intersection. Motorists should then proceed from the authorised section of the PBR and turn right at its intersection with Macoya to access the CRH.

Motorists and residents from on the SMR in the vicinity of Curepe, Caroni and environs who wish to proceed east along the CRH or contineu along the SMR through the Curepe intersection may proceed in their usual direction to access their final destination.

Motorists travelling west along the CRH from Arima, Piarco, Trincity and environs who wish to proceed along the closed section of the CRH will be diverted to Macoya Road (North) and should then turn to left on to the PBR.

Motorists should then proceed along the authorised section of the PBR, turn left at the Mt Hope intersection to access the UBH southbound and follow the directional signs to access the CRH.

Motorists and residents on the SMR in the vicinity of Curepe, Caroni and environs who wish to proceed west along the CRH beyond the closed section should proceed north along the SMR and turn left on to the PBR. Motorists should then proceed along the authorised section of the PBR, turn left at Mt Hope intersection to access the UBH southbound and follow the directional signs to access the CRH.

Motorists and residents whose final destination lies within the temporarily closed section of the CRH will be diverted accordingly or allowed to proceed to access their final destination.

Nidco also asked motorists to proceed with caution and drive at a reduced speed on approaching the work zone, observe all temporary directional signage provided on the approaches to the site, comply with instructions issued by police officers on site to facilitate a safe and orderly flow of traffic and be aware of heavy equipment entering and exiting the site.

Nidco apologised to the public for any inconvenience caused by the construction and asked for their cooperation and understanding during this exercise.