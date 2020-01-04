Prayers for pastors

THE YEAR has gotten off to a rocky start for members of the religious fraternity. Pastors normally pray for their flock, but now, it seems, it is they who are in need of our prayers. In the space of days, one pastor’s assets were impounded, his church and property raided; while another was arrested and slapped with a suite of serious criminal offences.

The spectre of men of the cloth appearing before magistrates or under police guard should please no one. Religious figures are important, influential leaders within the communities they serve. Now that the arms of the law have been flexed, these figures are entitled, just like anyone else, to the presumption of innocence.

It is now for the court, in the case of the charged pastor, to adjudicate on the facts, unhindered by prejudicial statements from either police officials such as Commissioner Gary Griffith, or members of the public. Let the law take its course.

In a similar vein, lawyers have also been involved in the case of the pastor who has been asked to explain the source of his $28 million in old banknotes. It is for state officials to ascertain what actions, if any, are required as they test his representations to them. Either way, the rule of law must be fully complied with, balanced against the individual’s own rights as a citizen of this country.

But what we can say for now is that these incidents throw up the general idea that religious bodies and organisations must be accountable to their membership and must also comply with the law. We often call upon governments to be transparent. But it is equally true that churches, which perform public functions, should also be held to the highest standards. There are no sacred cows.

While these religious organisations depend on the private donations of their followers as well as their own groupings of assets, they are sometimes supported by public money. Many religious bodies receive government grants, subventions, and tax breaks.

These churches already have a duty to live up to the ideals they espouse given how vital they are to communities. But this is more so when considering the indirect ways they are helped by the State. It is equally true that many look to churches for solace. These organisations should therefore act responsibly, setting the right example for society to follow.

The State cannot simply turn a blind eye when serious questions are raised. Such an approach would be an abdication of its own duty to uphold the law. For the moment, that does not appear to be the case.