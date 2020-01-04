Praise, advice for Baron, Orr

Winston "Gypsy" Peters, left, gave away Sherma Orr, centre, at the wedding ceremony of Orr and Timothy "Baron" Watkins, right, on December 25, 1999. - Gary Cardinez

National Carnival Commission chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters played the role of “father giver” as Timothy "Baron" Watkins married his long-standing manager, Sherma Orr, in a private ceremony on Christmas Day.

Gypsy presented Orr to Baron, in her living room in Tunapuna, before Apostle Bruce Mayers officiated at the wedding ceremony, which was attended by family members and a few close friends.

After the simple ceremony, Justice Malcolm Holdip made a toast to the newlyweds, who were both smiling throughout. Michael "Sugar Aloes" Osuna gave the couple some advice before Orr’s three daughters praised Baron for being able to be with their mother so long.

Several other guests spoke to the couple, including Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation's (TUCO) president Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance). Orr’s work ethics came in for glowing tribute, while he praised Baron for the kind of songs he recorded. “It is all very positive music,” Masimba said.

Guests included calypsonians Karen Eccles, Twiggy, Sexy Suzie, Devon Seale, musician Owsin Pompie and his wife Ramona, Gillian Smith, Dawad Philip and his wife Kimo Ifetayo, Marilyn Olivier and ibn Llama De leon. Members of Orr’s immediate family were out in full force.

Orr-Watkins greeted all on behalf of her husband and herself and thanked guests for coming to their special occasion.