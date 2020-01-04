PASTOR ON $.9M BAIL Charged with kidnapping, human trafficking

Members of the Special Operations Response Team, outside the Arima Magistrates Court on Friday where a pastor appeared charged with human trafficking and kidnapping. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

A little over two months after heavily armed police raided his Transformed Life Ministry compound in Arouca, Pastor Glen Awong was taken, handcuffed and in the back of a police van, to the Arima Magistrates court on Friday to answer to charges including kidnapping and human trafficking.

The 63-year-old pastor and his employee Indra Jaggernath, 61, of Peters Field, Chaguanas stood before magistrate Cheron Raphael in the first court jointly charged with human trafficking. Awong was separately charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment. All charges were laid indictably.

The charges against Awong were laid on Thursday while Jaggernath was charged on Friday, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC.

After reviewing the summary of evidence from the complainant, attorney Wayne Sturge, who is representing Jaggernath, questioned his client’s role in allegations of trafficking and said that given her age and health problems, she would not be a flight risk should bail be granted. Sturge told the court that the evidence was a “tenuous statement at best.”

Awong’s attorney Darren Mitchell said his client has no pending matters before the court and had strong ties to his community through his rehabilitation work as a pastor.

While explaining his position on his client getting bail, Jaggernath’s attorney Sturge turned quickly to face the public gallery and pointed to Guardian Media journalist Mark Bassant, who was reporting on the hearing and said that he (Bassant) was privy to information that could be used as evidence. Sturge then called on Bassant to leave the courtroom.

“I am also asking on him to not report on anything he would have heard while sitting in the court,” Sturge added. Without waiting for an instruction from the magistrate, Bassant got up and left the courtroom. Sturge then continued with his application for bail for Jaggernath.

Awong was granted bail in the sum of $900,000 with Julia Williams acting as surety. As part of the bail conditions, the pastor must report to the Arouca Police Station every Thursday and sign an attendance book; surrender his passport until the outcome of the matter and is prohibited from making any contact with alleged victims in the case.

Raphael granted Jaggernath bail in the sum of $300,000, with her son Jason Mohan, acting as surety. She was also held to the same bail conditions. They are both expected to return to court on January 10.

In the dead of night, on Wednesday October 9, heavily armed officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) raided a compound in Arouca with officers later saying they had to rescue several people who were found locked inside steel cages. Police said 69 people were removed from the facility.

Police said some of the people were found naked inside the locked in cages. Police also allegedly found and seized handcuffs, batons and Tasers. Six people were detained.

Following the raid, Police Commissioner likened the incident to modern day slavery and said the police took action after an extensive investigation. The CoP said he regretted not acting sooner.