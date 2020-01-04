Parang, soca liven up NLCB’s lime

Los Alumnos de San Juan performs at the NLCB's media appreciation lime held recently at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. Yohan Austin, NLCB's compliance officer (in plaid), gives an impromptu performance with the group.

Parang and soca music filled the corporate box at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, when the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) hosted an entertaining appreciation lime for members of the media.

While enjoying the food, drink and conversation flavours of the Christmas season, media personnel were entertained by a live parang set from Los Alumnos de San Juan. There were also engaging performances from Shivonne "Bitts" Churche, Nesta "Sekon Sta" Boxhill and Groovy Soca Monarch Marvin "Swappi" Davis.

The NLCB also enjoyed a great 2019 with its drive at "Creating More Benefits" and recorded eight Lotto Plus jackpot winners with the largest jackpot won being $14.6 million.

There were 11 winners of the Scratch BIG Rides, with one Set for Life winner receiving $10,000 per month for 20 years and one Pay Day winner receiving $5,000 per month for five years.

The board has also supported various groups, bands, schools, teams, foundations, homes and community councils engaged in culture, education, sport and youth activities.