No change on students caught with marijuana Despite ganja laws…

The laws against cannabis have consumed hundreds of thousands of hours and millions of dollars to throw thousands behind bars. Photo taken from www.marijuanamoment.net -

Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan said there has been no change to the policy on students caught selling marijuana following the recent proclamation of decriminalisation legislation. He was speaking on Friday at a media conference held at the ministry’s offices, Port of Spain.

Asked about cases of students caught selling marijuana at schools and whether there was any change with the new legislation, the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act, Seecharan recalled in 2019 the national school code of conduct was reviewed. He explained the code provided clear guidelines for behaviour for all school personnel and regarding issues related to drugs there are clear procedures outlined.

“Currently if students are caught with illegal drugs the police is contacted. And therefore the consequences may be a different now the process doesn’t change. So we have clear guidelines outlined in our school code of conduct and therefore the process will continue.”

He said schools where these type of issues are found have incorporated clear strategies for dealing with it within their school’s discipline plan. Under the new legislation anyone found with marijuana at a school is liable to a fine of $250,000 and to imprisonment for five years.

Asked if there had been any discussions with school security personnel to be vigilant about people using marijuana close to the schools, which is an offence under the legislation, Education Minister Anthony Garcia replied that the ministry has been meeting with the Commissioner of Police and looking at all matters regarding breaking of the law and all matters regarding discipline among students.

“We are continuing those discussions and there are certain plans we will be putting in place which again we cannot disclose now for security reasons. But the Commissioner of Police is anxious to meet with us again so we can put things in place to eliminate some of those difficulties and some of those challenges that we will face.”